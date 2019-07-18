Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Dangerous heat

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for multiple Metro Detroit counties.

Expunge marijuana convictions

A Detroit state representative wants to expunge all marijuana related convictions now that the drug is legalized.

President Trump rally

President Trump is trying to distance himself from a chant that erupted at a campaign rally Wednesday night.

Student coffee business

Business is booming for local students who started their own coffee business.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.