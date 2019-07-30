Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Fatal beating arrest

A 23-year-old man who is charged with open murder in connection with the fatal beating of Tyler Jordan Wingate, 24, has been taken into custody, the Detroit Police Department confirmed.

Democratic debates

It's night one of the Democratic debates. Ten candidates will face off Tuesday night in Detroit, with a second round of 10 taking the stage Wednesday night.

GM plant idling

The end is near for the General Motors Warren Transmission plant.

Larry Nassar

The U.S. Congress is making moves to address the Larry Nassar scandal.

Capital One breach

Millions of credit card users are a little nervous after hearing about a massive data breach at Capital One.

Google phone

Google is giving a preview of its next smart phone.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.