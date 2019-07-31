Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 31, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Student charged

A 10-year-old Canton Township boy was facing an aggravated assault charge after he threw a ball at a classmate. The charges have been dropped.

Democratic debates

It's night two of the Democratic debates that are being held in Detroit.

Stopping statins

A new study found that when older patients stop taking statins they may face a higher risk of heart problems.

Equifax scam warning

Help Me Hank has a warning about how scammers might try to cash in on the Equifax data breach settlement by making fake websites that just want to get your personal information.

Millennial love

Some millennials said they're putting off dating because they can't afford it.

