Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Fatal crash

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Roseville that left a child dead.

MSP crash

Police said someone drove through an intersection and crashed into a Michigan State Police trooper's car Wednesday night.

Trump fireworks

President Trump is facing a controversy over a massive celebration in Washington D.C. tonight.

Parade

There are Fourth of July celebrations happening all over Metro Detroit.

Netflix and smoking

Netflix will start cutting down on depictions of smoking and exclude all use of tobacco in shows rated TV-14 and below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.