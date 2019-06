DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Serial killer

Police have linked the deaths of three women to a person they have in custody.

MSU Strampel

Former MSU dean of osteopathic medicine William Strampel was found guilty of mishandling allegations of abuse against Nassar.

Flint assembly

General Motors has announced a major investment int he city of Flint.

Joseph Campau

Renderings highlight of some big plans in Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.