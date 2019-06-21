Local 4 News at 4 -- June 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Code 22

For 24 hours on the 22nd of each month in Detroit there is a call for peace.

Cement truck crash

A woman has died after a crash involving a cement truck in Romulus.

Trump and Iran

The world is talking about what didn't happen overnight as President Trump aborts a strikeon Iran at the very last minute.

Unpaid tickets

An unpaid traffic ticket has been hanging over a woman's head for nearly 30 years.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.