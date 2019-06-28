Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Home invasion

A father told police his 12-year-old son was sexually assaulted during a home invasion.

Travel ban

Some Michigan Democrats are trying to rally support to overturn the Trump administration's travel ban.

President Trump

President Trump is sharing the world stage with Russia's Vladamir Putin for the first time since the Mueller report was made public.

Fireworks safety

Ahead of the Fourth of July we have a warning about safety when it comes to fireworks.

Botox and selfies

Are Snapchat, Tinder, and Instagram connected to an icnrease in the use of botox?

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.