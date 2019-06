DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

President Trump

President Trump moved from Monday's pomp and pageantry to practical and productive matters Tuesday.

Preteen suicide risk

Should more preteens be screened for a suicide risk? Research says yes.

Walmart teens

Walmart is hoping to attract more teenagers who want to work in retail.

IHOP burger

IHOP is putting a pancake between two burgers.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.