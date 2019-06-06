Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Remembering D-Day

It's been a somber day of gratitude and remembering the heroes of D-Day in Normandy France.

Student home build

In Pontiac the first house built by students is about to go on sale.

YouTube ban

YouTube is pulling hundreds of thousands of videos under a new crackdown.

Date night

Alexa could be running your whole life, even including setting up an entire date night for you and your significant other.

Sparty

Michigan State said the popular mascot will no longer participate in most parades due to concerns about heat stroke or other health issues for the person inside the costume.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.