Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the U.S. is issuing an "emergency order" grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft after the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Hamilton Lottery

Hamilton is playing at the Fisher Theater in Detroit and there's a lottery to help people afford tickets to the show.

Fitness study

Most active seniors were twice as likely to be alive ten years later compared to the least active.

French Fry soap

A fast food chain has unveiled a soap that smells like french fries.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.