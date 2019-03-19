Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Detroit police
A Detroit police corporal was found guilty of assaulting a woman at a hospital.
Bowling assault
A man charged with throwing a bowling ball at a bowling alley employee in Roseville learned how long he will be behind bars.
President Trump
President Trump made it clear why he's holding a grudge against the late Sen. John McCain.
Lynx caught
A big cat was trapped in Sanilac County over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.