Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Roseville shooting

In Roseville residents said they heard gunfire and cries for help overnight. Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot outside the Meadows apartment complex.

Unsolved Missing

Leads may go cold but for the families whose loved ones are among the unsolved cases in Michigan the heartbreak never ends.

Family reunion

Thanks to new DNA testing people are discovering long lost relatives and meeting for the first time.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.