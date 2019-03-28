Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Lansing mother

A mother reported in Lansing is now under arrested. Her six-day old baby was found dead in her abandoned car.

Devos Senate

Education secretary Betsy Devos was confronted during a hearing in the U.S. Senate.

Hansel and Gretel

Detroit theater lovers are big winners as a new production of Hansel and Gretel comes to Michigan Opera Theater.

Opioid Diposal bags

Providing patients with disposal bags for leftover bags for leftover opioids.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.