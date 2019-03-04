Local 4 News at 4 -- March 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what to expect on Local 4 News at 4:

Danielle Stislicki

The man who was considered a person of interest in Danielle Stislicki's disappearance will now face a murder charge in connection to the case.

Judge Kahlilia Yvette Davis

On Monday an order was issued preventing Judge Kahlilia Yvette Davis from presiding over 36th district court cases.

Fatal Crash

A speeding driver crashed into a pole and died on eastbound I-94 near Vining Road, police announced Monday afternoon.

Luke Perry

Actor Luke Perry, who starred in "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

Ted Lindsay

The Detroit Red Wings are saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Lindsay, one of the most iconic players in franchise history and an integral figure off the ice who helped shape hockey for decades, who passed away today at the age of 93.

Donald Trump

The House Judiciary Committee announced Monday that it is sending letters seeking information and documents from more than 80 groups, organizations and individuals, as part of its sweeping investigation into President Donald Trump's campaign, businesses, transition and administration.

