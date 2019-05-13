Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Funeral for Judge Damon J. Keith

Federal Judge Damon J. Keith died late last month and Monday he was honored during a "home-going" celebration.

Tariff increase

Monday China struck back because President Trump increased tariffs on many Chinese products last Friday.

College admissions

One of the prominent defendants in the nation's biggest college admissions scandals is making her own admission with a guilty plea.

Animal abuse

Police have arrested a man in a disturbing case of animal abuse. Police said he admitted ot using Craigslist to find cats that he would kill later.

Burger bracket

Here at Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, we're always looking to answer the tough questions -- and what gets people fired up more than burgers?

