Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Auto insurance reform legislation

A deal has been reached on Michigan's auto insurance reform legislation, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced Friday.

Clergy abuse investigation

Five Catholic priests with ties to Michigan have been arrested in an ongoing investigation into clergy sexual abuse.

Twins graduating

There are seven sets of twins, all members of the same senior class, all graduating at the same time.

Swim safety

Memorial Day weekend marks the opening of many local outdoor pools but families need to be proactive about keeping young children safe around water.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.