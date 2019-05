DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Missing child back with family

A little boy is back with his family after being missing for more than 12 hours.

Detroit Grand Prix

Friday is 'Free Prix Day' where families can come watch practice at no charge.

Dating apps crash dieting

A new study finds that dating apps can drive people to crash dieting.

Rain garden

It's hard to forget our historic spring flooding this year.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.