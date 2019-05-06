Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michael Cohen

President Trump's former personal lawyer MIchael Cohen is spending the first of many days inside a federal prison.

President Trump

President Trump continues to face numerous investigations and demands from democrats in congress.

Free medical help

People who don't have insurance, or don't have enough insurance can get free medical help from a local non-profit.

Melanoma

There are signs you can look for at home.

Jeopardy! James

James Holzhauer i still winning Jeopardy! but he's taking a few weeks off.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.