Local 4 News at 4 -- Nov. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Trench rescue

A trench collapsed, trapping a worker.

Trump Putin meeting

President Trump threatens to cancel his scheduled meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin at a global summit.

Stress relief

A look at a mobile stress relief unit.

Postpartum depression

Feeling down after delivering a baby is normal for a week or two but postpartum depression that worsens and continues can have a devastating effect on mothers and families.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.