Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Hurricane Michael

A look at the devastation left behind by Hurricane Michael.

Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash to be sentenced

The driver behind the wheel in the fatal wrong-way crash on I-275 in Canton Township will be sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to charges in connection with the deaths of an engaged couple.

Zombie pub crawl

A Zombie pub craw is being held Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.