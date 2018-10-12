Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Rochester Hills man who fired at teen asking for directions found guilty

A Rochester Hills man seen on video firing a gun at a teenager who was lost and looking for directions was found guilty by a jury Friday on two counts.

Recovering from Hurricane Michael

Much of the Florida panhandle looks like a battlefield after Hurricane Michael.

Girl honored after 911 call

A brave little girl was honored Friday for how she handled herself during a 911 all when her grandmother's life was on the line.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.