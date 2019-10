DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 4:

Freeze warning

A freeze warning has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 8 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service announced. Multiple counties are affected by the warning. Subfreezing temperatures are expected for several hours after midnight through sunrise Friday, NWS officials said.

