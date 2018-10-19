Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Funeral home investigation

Local, state and federal law enforcement are forming a task force to investigate the mishandling of remains at Cantrell Funeral Home and Perry Funeral Home.

Jamal Khashoggi latest

All eyes are on the Trump administration after a report that secretary of state Mike Pompeo was given an audio recording capturing the alleged killing of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Polio-like illness

The CDC is still searching for the cause of AFM, the polio-like illness that causes paralysis in children.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.