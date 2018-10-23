Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Substitute teacher shortage

Several local schools are scrambling to deal with a sudden shortage of substitute teachers.

Khashoggi latest

The United States is preparing a formal response to the death of Khashoggi.

Boo Bash clowns

The fear of clowns seems to have been growing in recent years and it's affecting a local Halloween celebration.

Netflix secret genre codes

Here's a new nugget of information that will make your browsing habits even worse! Netflix has secret genre codes.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.