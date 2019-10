DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 4:

Small children hurt in house fire

Five small children were injured in a house fire in Detroit. The children were all 4-years-old or younger with one little girl just 4-months-old. All are stable after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire started as two adults at the home were sleeping, one woke up and pulled the children from the home.

