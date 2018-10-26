Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Pipe bomb suspect

NBC News reports 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr., a Florida resident, is the suspect arrested in Florida in connection with the wave of pipe bomb packages.

President Obama to speak in Detroit

Former President Barack Obama is expected to speak during a Democratic Party rally Friday night in Detroit.

Kids STEM

Some West Point Cadets showed Detroit students how STEM careers can be the key to a whole new world.

