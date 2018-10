DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Synagogue shooting

Suspect appears in federal court.

Trooper charged

Jury deliberations continue in the trial for the former state trooper charged in ATV death of Detroit teen.

Snowplow driver

The people who fight the snow and ice are already bracing for the battle to clear the roads.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.