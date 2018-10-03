Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Sterling Heights man sentenced in fire that killed teen brother

A 21-year-old Sterling Heights man has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for the death of his brother at the family's burning house.

Most of Michigan under severe storm threat tonight; Isolated tornado possible Up North

The strongest storms (and possibly a tornado) will be most likely in the U.P. and northern lower Michigan tonight. By the time storms arrive here, they should be weakening.

Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump has ignited a crowd at a political rally in Mississippi by mocking Christine Blasey Ford, who has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh - an allegation he's denied.

International corporation goes to the dogs

Company decides to enhance proactive wellness program with a dog.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.