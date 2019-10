DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 4:

Firefighters injured battling house fire

Five firefighters have been hurt battling a house fire. The fire started at a vacant home in Detroit, near the Vernor Highway. All five firefighters were transported to a hospital and at least two suffered smoke inhalation.

