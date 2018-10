DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Trump to Pittsburgh

President Trump is on his way to Pittsburgh to offer support and condolences after a mass shooting at a synagogue.

Childrens hospital

A time capsule hidden in the walls of the Children's Hospital of Michigan, ripped out and opened during new construction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.