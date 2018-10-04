Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:
Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland indicted on bribery charges
Detroit City Councilman Gabriel Leland was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on bribery charges, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.
Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford sent a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray on Thursday expressing regret that investigators did not speak with her in their review of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Oudolf Detroit Garden
World-renowned artist bringing his talent to Detroit.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.