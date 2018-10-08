Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court

President Donald Trump participates in Kavanaugh swearing in ceremony at the White House on Monday evening.

North Korea is ready to allow inspection of nuclear site

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ready to allow international inspectors into a key nuclear testing site, signaling a step forward in Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Kroger selling jewelry

Kroger is selling jewelry.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.