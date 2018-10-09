Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Plan is to install water hydration stations in every school

Students at every single Detroit Public Schools Community District school have been using water stations or bringing their own water to stay hydrated since the school year began.

Hurricane Michael Barrels Toward Gulf Coast

More than 100 counties in Alabama and Florida have declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael, which is set to strike the Gulf Coast Wednesday.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to resign

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell the AP, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Voter registration

You're running out of time to register to vote. Tuesday is the last day.

