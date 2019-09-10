Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:
Stislicki murder case
The man charged in the murder of Danielle Stislicki will go to trial.
Hit-and-run
The search is on for a driver police said hit and killed a woman in Southfield.
Detroit Youth Choir
The Detroit Youth Choir got some love from the city as the Detroit City Council made a Facetime call to the choir as they prepare to take the stage in the semifinals of 'America's Got Talent.'
Butterflies migrate
Butterflies are migrating.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.