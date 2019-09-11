Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Fatal crash

A pedestrian has been killed after two vehicles crashed at on Detroit's east side.

Hit-and-run

Detroit police said they're searching for a man who used his truck as a weapon in a deadly hit-and-run.

Sept. 11

Memorials are being held to remember those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Beauty sleep

Sleep prepares your mind for the next day but could there really be a thing such as beauty sleep?

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.