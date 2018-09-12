Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 12, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:​

Deadly stabbing at Warren high school

The fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl Wednesday morning at Fitzgerald High School in Warren was over a boy, according to police.

Hurricane Florence Barrels Toward the Carolinas

Hurricane Florence is bearing down on the Carolinas, poised to slam the coastline Friday.

Tracking Hurricane Florence

The storm surge watches and warnings stretch along 450 miles of coastline. More than 5 inches of rain are expected to fall along a 570-mile swath.

