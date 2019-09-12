Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Marathon leak

Officials said there was a leak that caused a vapor cloud at the Marathon Refinery in Detroit.

Tireman fatal shooting

Three teens are in custody, accused of robbing and killing a 29-year-old woman in Dearborn.

Democratic debate

Tonight only the 10 highest-polling Democratic candidates made the cut for debates.

Vaping in schools

Metro Detroit schools are concerned about how to protect their students from vaping.

