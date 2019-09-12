Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Marathon leak
Officials said there was a leak that caused a vapor cloud at the Marathon Refinery in Detroit.
Tireman fatal shooting
Three teens are in custody, accused of robbing and killing a 29-year-old woman in Dearborn.
Democratic debate
Tonight only the 10 highest-polling Democratic candidates made the cut for debates.
Vaping in schools
Metro Detroit schools are concerned about how to protect their students from vaping.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.