Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Face bitten attack

A woman faced a judge for the first time after prosecutor said she bit part of another woman's face off.

Trump whistleblower

President Trump is speaking publicly for the first time about the whistleblower scandal that's lead to another showdown with Congress.

Texting charges

A woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after a judge determined her texts to her boyfriend persuaded him to kill himself tried to get parole.

Texas flooding

A flooding disaster is causing damage in Houston, Texas.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.