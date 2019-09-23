Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what to expect on Local 4 News at 4:

Southfield city clerk charged

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was joined by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to announce six felony charges filed Monday morning in Oakland County 46th District Court against Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins.

Police: Man breaks into Mount Clemens home, kills ex-girlfriend's boyfriend with shotgun

A man broke into a Mount Clemens home over the weekend and killed his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend with a shotgun while he was lying in bed, according to police.

Man charged with murder after Taylor mother found dead in secluded Dearborn field

A man has been charged with murder after a Taylor mother was found dead in a secluded Dearborn field, according to authorities.

Body of Grosse Ile mother discovered in Detroit river

On Monday, the Grosse Ile Police Department recovered the body of missing 51-year-old Christine Chiles. Chiles was discovered in the Detroit River close to her home.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.