Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Impeachment movement

There is growing pressure to start impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Snapchat controversy

A Detroit police officer will not face charges after an investigation into his alleged insults toward a woman in a Shapchat video.

Women's conference

The Great Lakes Women's Business council has been meeting for two days in Novi.

IHOP Halloween

IHOP is offering a Halloween menu based on the classic Addams Family show.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.