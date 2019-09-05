Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Michigan State University
Secretary of Education Betsy Devos issued a record fine to Michigan State University for its handling of the Larry Nassar scandal.
Next gen school
We go on a tour of a school that is changing the teaching.
Concussions
There's a new push to monitor just how many concussions student athletes are suffering.
Netflix Binge
Netflix has a licensing agreement with "The Great British Baking Show" that allows it to show new episodes every week.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.