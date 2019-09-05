Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan State University

Secretary of Education Betsy Devos issued a record fine to Michigan State University for its handling of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Next gen school

We go on a tour of a school that is changing the teaching.

Concussions

There's a new push to monitor just how many concussions student athletes are suffering.

Netflix Binge

Netflix has a licensing agreement with "The Great British Baking Show" that allows it to show new episodes every week.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.