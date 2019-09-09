Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Stislicki murder charges
The man charged with killing 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki has been in court all day Monday. She was killed nearly three years ago, but her body has never been found.
Pushup record
A young man fighting a devastating illness is attempting to set a world record in order to send a message.
Uber
Uber has taken action against one of its drivers after a woman said she was kicked out of a car for being gay.
Vaping
The investigation continues into what is sickening people who've used e-cigarettes.
Target loyalty
Target is trying to pump up its rewards program for loyal shoppers.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.