Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 10, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies before joint Senate Committee

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified at a joint hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committees on Tuesday afternoon.

Detroit schools score lowest in nation for reading, mathematics

The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) scored the lowest in the nation compared to 26 other urban districts for reading and mathematics at the fourth and eighth-grade levels.

Weather forecast: Warmup on the way

Tuesday began with snow on the ground in some places, but a warmup is on the way.

Hearing adjourned for Utica High School student charged with making terrorist threats

A Senior at Utica High School was in court Monday for a preliminary hearing on accusations that he made a threat against the school.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.