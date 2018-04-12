Local 4 News at 4 -- April 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Former Detroit EMT gets jail time for refusal to respond in 2015 infant death case

A former Detroit Fire Department EMT faced sentencing Thursday morning for willful neglect of duty in connection to the 2015 death of an 8-month-old girl.

84-year-old man to be sentenced for embezzling thousands from Farmington Hills church

An 84-year-old man is due in court Thursday morning to be sentenced on embezzlement charges after funds went missing from the coffers of a church in Farmington Hills.

Man stabbed at townhouse in Utica

Utica police detectives are investigating a stabbing Thursday morning at a townhouse in the area of Hall Road and Van Dyke.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Near 70 degrees Thursday, rain and ice this weekend

There will be spotty showers for a couple of hours as temps begin to warm. The winds are going to be cranking SW 10-25 mph gusting to 40 mph this afternoon.

Trump softens rhetoric on potential Syria strike

President Donald Trump on Thursday softened his rhetoric about potential airstrikes on Syria, a day after warning Russia that missiles "will be coming, nice and new and 'smart.'"

Will US regulate Facebook? Europe about to do just that

A global tech earthquake is coming, and the epicenter is thousands of miles from Silicon Valley.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.