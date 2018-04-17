Local 4 News at 4 -- April 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Southwest passenger hurt as engine, window damage spurs emergency landing

A Southwest Airlines plane flying from New York to Dallas had to make an emergency landing Tuesday morning in Philadelphia after one of its engines was damaged, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Metro Detroit weather: Another round of April snow coming this week

Another wave of snow will begin to move over Lake Huron later this afternoon and evening and it could bring a dusting to an inch of snow to parts of the Thumb and Southern Ontario closer to Lake Huron, while other parts of our North Zone could get a dusting later today.

Man who escaped police custody at hospital arraigned in Highland Park murder case

The man who allegedly escaped police custody at a Detroit hospital and turned himself in the next day was arraigned Tuesday in connection with a Highland Park homicide case.

20-year-old man in critical condition after crashing into building on Detroit's west side

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing into a building Tuesday morning on Detroit’s west side.

2 days after Michigan ice storm, 135,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power

About 135,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power two days after an April ice storm moved through Michigan.

Starbucks to close all company-owned US stores on May 29 to conduct racial-bias education

Starbucks is planning to close all company-owned stores in U.S. on the afternoon of May 29 to conduct racial-bias education following a controversial incident at a Philadelphia location last week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.