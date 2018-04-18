Local 4 News at 4 -- April 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Olympian Jordyn Wieber testifies before Senate after filing lawsuit in Nassar abuse case

Olympian Jordyn Wieber testified before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security on Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Another round of snow on the way

Dry conditions to start your Wednesday around Metro Detroit, but it will not be a dry finish.

Detroit towing scandal: Former police deputy chief to be sentenced for taking bribes

Former deputy police chief Celia Washington is expected to be sentenced Wednesday for her role in a corruption scandal involving towing permits in Detroit.

3 men charged in home invasions targeting Asian business owners in Oakland County

New charges were leveled against three men in series of home invasions targeted against Asian business owners in Oakland County dating back four years bringing the total charges brought by the prosecutor's office up to 32 felony counts.

Trump calls Stormy Daniels composite sketch 'a total con job'

President Donald Trump dismissed on Wednesday the newly-released composite sketch of a man who adult film star Stormy Daniels says threatened her over her alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago.

Tributes pour in for 'force of a woman' Barbara Bush

From her family to those in the political world, many had words of praise and respect for former first lady Barbara Bush, who died at the age of 92.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.