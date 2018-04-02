Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Dearborn man accused of threatening 13-year-old girl on Snapchat for nude photos

An 18-year-old Dearborn man is accused of threatening a 13-year-old while demanding nude photos of her on Snapchat.

LIVE UPDATES: Michigan basketball takes on Villanova for national championship title

Follow live game updates from San Antonio as Michigan takes on Villanova in the NCAA men's basketball national championship.

Winnie Mandela, South African anti-apartheid activist, dies at 81

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid activist and former wife of the late President Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 81.

Ethan Couch of 'affluenza' case released from jail

Ethan Couch, known for his "affluenza" defense in his deadly drunk driving case, was released from a Texas jail Monday after serving nearly two years behind bars for violating his probation.

Weather

Local 4Caster Ben Bailey has your local forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.