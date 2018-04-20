Local 4 News at 4 -- April 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Semi truck crashes into building in Clarkston; 1 person trapped

A semi truck crashed into a dental office Friday afternoon in Clarkston and one person is trapped.

Westbound I-696 closure will start Friday, April 27, for 'total rebuild' between I-94, I-75

A $90 million construction project that will shut down westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75 this year is underway.

Police search for driver after boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run in Southwest Detroit

An 8-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run in Southwest Detroit, police said. Police said the boy was crossing Fort Street near Miami street about 5 p.m. when he was hit by a green 1999 or 2000 model year Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a black male.

Metro Detroit students protest gun violence with school walkouts

Students across Metro Detroit walked out of school Friday as part of a National School Walkout to demand action on gun reform.

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start with sunshine and 60s possible later

A chilly start to your Friday, but you’ll be rewarded with a fantastic day around Metro Detroit. Skies are clear and will be all day bringing wall to wall sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s with a few neighborhoods hitting 60 degrees.

Comey memos detail Trump's comments

In his memos documenting conversations with President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey recounts Trump's "serious reservations" about then-national security adviser Michael Flynn as well as the President's concerns about media leaks and Trump's recollection of Russian President Vladimir Putin telling him that Russia had the "most beautiful hookers in the world."

