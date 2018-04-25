Local 4 News at 4 -- April 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Sterling Heights teen was fatally shot in 2016 after family asked speeding driver to slow down

Jada Rankin was a student at Sterling Heights High School with a 4.0 GPA who was getting ready for her first homecoming.

Supreme Court to take up Trump's latest travel ban: Here's what to know

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on President Donald Trump's travel ban on primarily Muslim countries.

Employees held at gunpoint during armed robbery at Five Guys restaurant in Warren

A burger joint in Warren was victim to an armed robbery Thursday. The robbery happened at about 10 p.m. at the Five Guys restaurant on Mound Road.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rainy morning, warming with sun later

Skies do become partly sunny to partly cloudy through the mid or late afternoon and while most of us stay in the mid to upper 50s, we may see a few 60s if we tap some sun early enough.

Police: Disgruntled employee pulled gun at Livonia business hours after being fired

Police say a disgruntled employee pulled on gun on his former co-workers last week and parts of the incident were caught on surveillance video.

After Flint crisis, EPA awards $4 million in grants to research lead in drinking water

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced nearly $4 million in funding to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in Blacksburg, Va., and the Water Research Foundation in Denver, Colo., to research strategies to detect and eliminate lead exposure in drinking water.

