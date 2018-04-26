Local 4 News at 4 -- April 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as Trump's second secretary of state

The Senate approved Mike Pompeo's nomination as the next secretary of state on Thursday, installing the former CIA Director as the nation's top diplomat at a time when several high stakes negotiations are underway around the globe.

What legalizing recreational marijuana in Michigan means

Adults 21 and older would be allowed to possess and consume limited amounts of marijuana.

Detroit 'paintball war': Police arrest several after vehicles splattered with paint

Detroit police made several arrests overnight after officers found vehicles riddled with paintballs.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool morning, but warm sun returns later Thursday

Get ready for an absolutely beautiful day around Metro Detroit with clear skies and cool conditions early.

Kim Jong Un to cross Korean border: Here's what will happen

It's been billed as a historic encounter that could lead to peace on the Korean Peninsula, which has been divided for more than six decades.

What data scandal? Facebook is growing

So much for the campaign to Delete Facebook. Facebook reported Wednesday that it reversed its first ever decline in daily active users in the US and Canada during the first three months of 2018 despite the backlash from a massive data scandal.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.